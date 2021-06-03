Mansfield Town to host Coventry City as Stags’ pre-season schedule is unveiled
Mansfield Town's sole pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium will be against Championship outfit Coventry City on Tuesday, 27th July (7pm kick-off).
That will see a return to his old club for ex-Stags striker Tyler Walker.
Stags will not play any more at home while the new pitch beds in before the season starts in August.Matchday arrangements/ticket details for the Coventry clash will be confirmed at a later date – subject to the loosening of restrictions.Any matches played at the RH Academy - the club’s training ground in Pleasley - will be played behind closed doors, regardless of the prospective loosening of restrictions.
Meanwhile, two more friendlies are expected to be confirmed next week for Friday, 23rd July and Saturday, 24th July.
The first friendly will be away at Retford United on Tuesday, 13th July (7.45pm) followed by a trip to Matlock Town on Friday, 16th July (7.30pm).
Stags will take on Grimsby Town at the RH Academy on Tuesday, 20th July (4pm).
On Wednesday, 28th July Nigel Clough will take a side to Basford United (time to be confirmed) and on Saturday, 31st July Stags will play a last game at the RH Academy against Nottingham Forest U23s (2pm).