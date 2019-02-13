Mansfield Town to plea for more protection for marked man Jorge Grant

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is to ask the Referees Association about getting more protection for star man Jorge Grant.

Opponents have targeted the talented youngster since he arrived on loan from Forest and Flitcroft said: “I hope we get a very good referee on Saturday.

“I look at 14 fouls on Jorge Grant last Saturday without any of their players getting booked. It is multiple and builds up.

“It is something I am going to speak to the Referee’s Association about this week.

“I need to show how many times Jorge gets fouled and how many times it doesn’t get recognised.”

He added: “We want to see our best players. Jorge has lit this place up since he came in. He has been phenomenal since he walked in. He lifts me every day watching him – it’s brilliant.

“So it could be construed that if seven or eight players tackle him, smash him, it doesn’t matter.

“But it does as if the referee takes action against one of those players, the next one might think twice.

“It’s something we are looking into this week. It is something that’s mounted up and we are aware of.”