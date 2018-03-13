Mansfield Town to remember former physio at local derby

Mansfield Town will not just be fighting for League Two promotion points at local rivals Notts County on Saturday — they will also be looking to retain the Matt Salmon Trophy.

The trophy was launched earlier this season in memory of former Stags’ physio Matt Salmon, who died in May last year aged 25, after a long battle with cancer.

Earlier in his career, Matt enjoyed work experience in the medical department at Notts County before three-and-a-half years at the Stags as academy physio up until his untimely death.

The Stags currently retain the trophy courtesy of a 3-1 victory at One Call Stadium in September.

Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford said: “We all know of the fierce rivalry between Mansfield Town and Notts County, but this is an instance in which both clubs are united to remember someone who was genuine, hard-working and warm-hearted.

“I know Matt would have been really touched by the outpouring of love from the football community and we thank Notts County and their chairman, Alan Hardy, for remembering Matt with us in this way.

“As a family club, we were all devastated to learn of Matt’s passing last year and his wife and family remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Last month, the Stags named a new treatment room at One Call Stadium in memory of Matt.