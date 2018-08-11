Mansfield Town twice come from behind for point at Yeovil

Mansfield Town came away from Huish Park with a 2-2 draw against Yeovil Town after twice having to battle back from behind in their first away trip of the new season.

All four goals came in a busy first 26 minutes with both teams as guilty of defensive mistakes as they were of creating great attacking opportunities.

After six minutes the Stags were a goal down as a long ball from left-back Carl Dickinson eluded the back line and Diallang Jaiyesimi took a good touch to bring it down before knocking it in.

Mansfield responded well by equalising just three minutes later, although Craig Davies’ strike was something of a gift as Alefe Santos’ blocked clearance fell kindly to the striker, who had time and space to find the bottom corner.

Back came the Glovers and they were ahead through ex-Stag Yoann Arquin in the 17th minute.

A throw into the box was not defended adequately and Omar Sowunmi sent a shot goalwards that goalkeeper Conrad Logan only parried into the path of Arquin, who squeezed in it from a tight angle.

Jaiyesimi arguably should have made it 3-1 when Bevis Mugabi played a cross behind the defence, but, with Logan having rushed out, the forward could only lift his shot over the bar.

It was the break the visitors needed as Mansfield levelled once again from a defensive error.

A quick free-kick found Otis Khan in acres of space on the left flank and, with players queuing up at the far post, he picked out Matt Preston who headed in - getting a whack on the head and needing treatment for his efforts.

Twice Davies had great opportunities to score the winner after half-time, the first a low strike that was brilliantly saved by Nathan Baxter and the second a looping header that was cleared off the line and onto his own bar by Sowunmi.

Yeovil: Baxter, Mugabi, Sowunmi, Donnellan (Warren, 45), Dickinson, Arquin, Santos (Pattison, 56), D’Almeida, McDonald, Zoko, Jaiyesimi (Henry, 74). Unused subs: Phillips, Cole, Fisher, Rogers.

Mansfield: Logan, White, Preston, Pearce, Hamilton, Bishop, MacDonald (Mellis, 87), Benning, Khan, Davies (Butcher, 83), Walker. Unused subs: Olejnik, Sweeney, Gibbens, Graham, Atkinson.

Referee: Neil Hair.

Attendance: 2,796.