Mansfield Town U13s boosted by Persimmon Homes scheme cash boost

Mansfield Town’s U13s have secured a brand new sponsor, following a donation from a local housebuilder.

The young Stags have received a £500 cash boost from the Persimmon Homes Nottingham Community Champions scheme.

The initiative enables clubs, groups and good causes can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

The club, who are based at Mansfield Town FC’s One Call Stadium, aim to engage and improve the lives of the local community through the power of sport. The donation will fund essential equipment for the team.

Daniella Grant, from Mansfield Town U13s, said: “We are really grateful that Persimmon Homes have chosen us to benefit from their Community Champions donation.

“The funding will really make a difference to our players.”

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting grassroot junior teams in the areas in which we are building. We wish the team great success for new season.”

To apply to the Persimmon Homes Community Scheme and to find out more about the terms and conditions, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions.