Mansfield Town v Chesterfield 'is not just another game' says Spireites boss Jack Lester

Jack Lester’s Chesterfield side know Saturday’s derby with bitter rivals Mansfield is not just another game.

The manager educated himself on the significance of the rivalry during his playing days – during which he never lost to the Stags

.

Lester played three times against Mansfield, winning all three and scoring two goals.



When asked if the derby was to be treated as any other fixture, he was unequivocal.



“No, is it heck. No, no, no,” he said.

“We know what it’s all about, the players know what it’s all about and we’re excited.”



Lester has ensured that his players know how the fans feel about the game, just like others once informed him.



“When I was a player here people around the club, fans told me,” he said.



“I read articles on it going back to the miners.

“We know what it means, it’s a local derby against your rivals, you prepare properly for every game but this is one with a little bit of edge, a little bit of needle and that excites us.

“It’s about the players understanding the importance of it.



“They have the character to cope with that and we’ll be going into it to win it.”



Lester won’t want to dull the aggressive nature of his side that has helped them to back-to-back wins ahead of the derby but acknowledges that there’s a balance to be struck between aggression and composure in a heated atmosphere.



“Every 50:50 will be contested,” he said. “The crowd will react to fouls like it’s the worst thing in the world, as they would here.

“But the players won’t step over the line just because the crowd are reacting.

“We’ll be focused, there’s a sweet spot you have to hit and we’ll be working hard on the players’ mentality.”

A sell-out is expected at Field Mill for the early kick-off and around 1,800 Chesterfield fans will make the short trip into Nottinghamshire.

