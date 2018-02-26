Mansfield Town v Lincoln City made all-ticket game

Mansfield Town’s crunch clash with Lincoln City has been made all-ticket.

The club says it is part of an effort to maximise its capacity for the fixure on 6th March.

EFL regulations state that the club must reserve 10% of its stadium capacity if match tickets are sold on the day of the game.

However, the club can sell-out its total capacity prior to a match, though if this policy is activated the club cannot sell tickets on the day of the game.

Therefore, in an attempt to maximise revenue and help create a vociferous atmosphere for the club’s players and management, tickets could only be purchased in advance of next Tuesday’s fixture.

Dupporters should be aware that tickets cannot be bought via telephone or in person after 5pm on Monday 5th March – except for disabled supporters, who can purchase up until kick-off on Tuesday evening.

Online ticket sales, via www.stagstickets.co.uk, will cease on Monday 05 March at midnight.

Supporters are reminded that they must be seated in accordance to the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

The club’s ticket office is open from 10am until 5pm from Monday to Friday. The easiest way to buy tickets is online via www.stagstickets.co.uk