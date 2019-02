Mansfield Town’s hotly-anticipated home match against promotion rivals Lincoln City has been moved to Monday 18th March for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm and was originally scheduled for Saturday 16 March.

The match promises to be one of the season’s most eagerly-awaited in Sky Bet League Two, with Lincoln currently setting the pace at the top of the division, while David Flitcroft’s Stags are also riding high in second place.