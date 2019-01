Mansfield Town fans left the One Call Stadium disappointed following a shock 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town.

They also ended a frustrating game with 10 men as Matt Preston was sent off for a second bookable offence on 90 minutes.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Jordan Green hit the winner in the 19th minute as Stags slipped to successive defeats after their 17-game unbeaten run ended last weekend.

Match photographer Anne Shelley captured these faces in the crowd.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.

Mansfield Town fans during the 1-0 defeat to Yeovil. Can you spot a familiar face in the crowd? Pics by Anne Shelley.