Mansfield Town will not play for a draw in MK Dons promotion showdown

Mansfield Town may only need a point at MK Dons to win promotion on Saturday, but boss David Flitcroft said there was no question of going there for anything other than a win.

“It will certainly be a front foot performance,” he said.

“In the house I lived in and the support I had off my mum and dad – we were just brought up to win. That’s all my dad ever taught us. That’s all we ever understood.

“When you didn’t win you sat in the back seat. If you won you sat in the front seat and got a little cuddle. You lose and you are in the back seat and he’s not looking at that wing mirror.

“That’s the way it was – we were brought up on winning, winning, winning.

“He taught me how to play chess but I never beat him. He had to win.

“That’s my character – to want to win. To want to take a forward step. To want to get up close and personal.

“You can’t change who you are and you want your team to reflect that.”