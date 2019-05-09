Mansfield Town will not sit back at Newport County in play-off opener

Despite being away in the play-off semi-final first leg at Newport County, Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft said there was no question of going there with a cautious attitude tonight.

The play-offs are a second bite of the cherry for Stags after missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the regular season – and Flitcroft will now go all out to take this second chance.

And he wants to see his side carry their superb second half display from Stadium MK into tonight’s first leg.

“On Saturday at MK Dons I think we froze in the moment in the first half more than being cautious,” he said.

“But out of that when we really chased the game down I thought we looked threatening and played with an intent. That’s what we are going to do at Newport.

“Over the season we have got so much right so stick to that formula and concentrate on what we have done well, think positive and think on your front foot. When we do we are a really good team. The players understand that.

“We have had a phenomenal defensive record this season. I think we’re the third highest goalscorers and our goal difference is the second best in the league.

“You pick yourself up and go again and fight again and I have a group of players behind me prepared to do that.”

He added: “I have a group of players there that are desperate – maybe over-desperate in the last three games and over-thinking the outcome. “We will be nice and relaxed going into this game knowing what the job in hand is.

“Our supporters want it bad, the players want it bad. Out of the hurt of Saturday comes the fight and I have seen that this week.”