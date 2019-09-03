Mansfield Town win Ryan Sweeney red card appeal

Mansfield Town have today been successful in challenging last weekend’s red card decision against defender Ryan Sweeney.

The Stags were furious at the antics of Exeter City’s Ryan Bowman in the 1-0 defeat at St James Park after an off-the-ball coming together of the two players which saw Sweeney sent off.

Video footage showed no sign of the elbow Sweeney was said to have knocked Bowman to the ground with so Stags elected to appeal against the card and subsequent three game ban.

At 5pm today the FA said: “Ryan Sweeney will be available for Mansfield Town’s next three matches after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The defender was dismissed during the EFL League Two fixture against Exeter City FC on Saturday for violent conduct.”

After seeing the footage, Stags boss John Dempster had said: “Looking back at the footage, the officials on Saturday will feel disappointed and conned and the player involved – I don’t know him personally - will look back at that and feel embarrassed.

“It’s not for me – faking injury like that and rolling around on the floor. For me it’s embarrassing.”