Mansfield Town midfielder Harry Charsley under pressure in the win at Sunderland. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags pulled off a shock 1-0 away win at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday for a second successive season to ensure they were in the hat.

Rhys Oates was the hero with the early winning goal to delight the 1,300 travelling fans.

It was the first time all season Nigel Clough's men had produced back to back wins, after enduring a 14-game run without a victory.

Now they await the second round draw which could produce possible local derbies against the likes of Chesterfield, giantkillers Buxton and Notts County, if the Magpies can win their replay against Halifax.

Supporters can watch the draw live tonight on ITV4 at the end of the Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City tie, around 9.30pm.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, 3rd December 3until Monday, 6th December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each from the competition prize fund.

Full ball numbers

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale