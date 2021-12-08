George Lapslie - two goals at Doncaster including Match of the Day's pick of the round - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Lapslie put the finishing touch to a devastating set of passes as Stags pulled off a shock 3-2 success at their League One neighbours with Lapslie notching a brace.

The BBC picked their favourite seven goals of the round and asked supporters to vote.

Lapslie eventually polled 39 per cent of the vote, ironically pipping a screamer from Liam Mandeville for local rivals Chesterfield, which polled 38 per cent.