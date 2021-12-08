Mansfield Town’s George Lapslie wins BBC Match of the Day FA Cup Goal of the Round
George Lapslie's well-worked team goal as Mansfield Town won at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday has been named BBC Match of the Day Best Goal of the FA Cup Second Round.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 10:32 am
Lapslie put the finishing touch to a devastating set of passes as Stags pulled off a shock 3-2 success at their League One neighbours with Lapslie notching a brace.
The BBC picked their favourite seven goals of the round and asked supporters to vote.
Lapslie eventually polled 39 per cent of the vote, ironically pipping a screamer from Liam Mandeville for local rivals Chesterfield, which polled 38 per cent.
Ex-Stags striker Ollie Palmer was also among the candidates with his strike for AFC Wimbledon.