Mansfield Town's Harry Charsley signs for Port Vale while defender makes Rochdale loan permanent

Mansfield Town have sold midfielder Harry Charsley to fellow League Two side Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:21 pm
Harry Charsley celebrates scoring against Walsall.

The 25-year-old made 57 starts and 19 appearances from the substitutes’ bench for the Stags since signing in January 2020 following the expiration of his contract at Everton.

This season has seen Charsley feature 16 times for Stags, and he scored both goals in the recent win at Walsall having come off the substitutes’ bench.

Also leaving One Call Stadium is defender Corey O’Keeffe, 23, who has made a permanent move to Rochdale following a four-month loan spell.

O’Keeffe made 18 appearances for Mansfield since signing in the summer of 2020.

