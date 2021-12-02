Oli Hawkins - dreaming of a big FA Cup tie.

The 29-year-old, back up front last weekend after a stint in defence, said: “I have been unlucky with the FA Cup really and never had a massive team to play against or got very far.

“Hopefully this season that changes and I can progress with Mansfield to the next round and draw a really big team away or home.

“I was at Portsmouth when we drew Arsenal in the FA Cup but I was either injured or not in the squad for that game. I have never played bigger than Championship sides.

“All lower league teams just want to get one of those big teams, get some TV coverage – it's exciting.”

However, as a Spurs fan, he admits drawing them would bring mixed feelings.

“If we drew Spurs I would have to think where I'd like to play against them – up front or at the back,” he smiled.

“Would I like to mark Harry Kane or try to score against my own team?

“But I would be excited for any big team to be honest.”

Hawkins was delighted to hear Stags had sold out of their 3,300 ticket allocation for Saturday.

“The home fans are always very good and we have taken some very good numbers to places this season,” he said.