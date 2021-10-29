Mansfield Town's Stephen McLaughlin laments injury crisis amid hopes of return

Stephen McLaughlin feels Mansfield have been unlucky in the injury department this season.

The left-back was among those missing for last weekend’s defeat at Exeter City, one of several players to have been ruled out of games in recent weeks.

And, speaking earlier this week, he now hopes he’ll be able to feature against Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

He said: “I don't know if I am going to train this week yet.

“I have to see Tom, get outside and try to do a fitness test. It's early days yet so we'll have to see what happens. It's a big week for me.

“I tore a ligament on the top of my ankle and then my hamstring just wasn't right for Tuesday so I needed to sit out on Saturday.

“I got the results on my ankle on the Monday. But I wanted to play so Tom did a good job strapping it up and I got through it.

“You have to do these things sometimes and I thought we played ever so well on the Tuesday and should have had the three points.

“We were absolutely devastated after the way we played and controlled the game.

“But ultimately I just couldn't do Saturday as the hamstring was too sore.”

McLaughlin added that whilst injuries are very much part of the game, as are several hitting a squad at any given time, he feels Stags have been particularly unfortunate.

He said: “It's been a strange season and we've had a lot of things thrown at us with injuries and suspensions.

“I have been in football a long time and normally these things are spread over a season. But we've been losing two players a game. It's come within weeks and it's hard to deal with that.

“At Southend we had three long term injuries that came within the space of two weeks. But this seems to be relentless. It seems something happens every game.

“We just have to respond to it. We are getting used to it now. It's not something I'm used to and I don't think anybody is.

“To still put in the performances we have is a credit to the lads.

“The gaffer must be pulling his hair out. He can never field the same XI back to back and that's got to be tough. It's tough on the players as well as you just don't know what's going to happen.

“We just need to keep playing the way we have been playing the last two games. It's early yet, but it will change for us. We just have to stick together.

“The players that are here, the footballing players that are here like Quinny and Maris who keep the ball, Oatesy who runs all day, we've got players here. I am still excited for the season.

“Once we start getting XI on the pitch in back to back in games it's going to change. It's just a matter of time.

“I think I have contributed all right. I'm quite happy at the minute but when you're not getting the results you can't be happy.