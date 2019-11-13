Match action gallery as Mansfield Town progress in Trophy with 2-1 win at Burton Albion
Goals from Danny Rose and Ryan Sweeney saw Mansfield Town home to a fine 2-1 victory in last night's final Leasing.com Trophy group game at Burton Albion.
Stags now go into the hat for Saturday's second round draw. Here is the best of the action taken by Andrew Roe.
Alistair Smith skips clear of a challenge.
Danny Rose bears down on the keeper for his opener.
The keeper is now committed as the ball goes over him.
Danny Rose starts to lift the ball over the keeper
