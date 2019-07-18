Match action gallery - Mansfield Town v Blackburn Rovers

Here are the best of the action photographs by Howard Roe - match report and reaction at www.chad.co.uk

New boss John Dempster shakes hands with a fan pre-match. jpimedia Buy a Photo

An Andy Cook header flies wide from a corner jpimedia Buy a Photo

Krystian Pearce's flies into the Blackburn net. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Matt Preston wins the header. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more