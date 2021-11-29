MATCH GALLERY: Crawley Town 1 Mansfield Town 2

James Tilley wiped out Oli Hawkins’ first half goal with an equaliser just after the break only for Rhys Oates to net a superb winner with 17 minutes to go. Here, Chris Holloway captures the best of the action. Read the match report HERE. Read Nigel Clough’s views HERE. Read Farrend Rawson’s thoughts HERE
1. Here come the teams
The teams emerge from the tunnel on Saturday.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Stirk in charge in midfield
Ryan Stirk crosses the ball to the advancing Oli Hawkins.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Hawkins opens the scoring
A delighted Oli Hawkins celebrates his opening goal.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. McLaughlin on the move
Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin looks for a way past Crawley defender Archie Davies.
Photo: Chris Holloway