Mansfield Town forward Oli Hawkins opens the scoring at Crawley.

MATCH GALLERY: Crawley Town 1 Mansfield Town 2

Mansfield Town roared back to form to pick up three more vaulable points with Saturday’s sparkling 2-1 win at Crawley Town.

By John Lomas
Monday, 29th November 2021, 2:31 pm

James Tilley wiped out Oli Hawkins’ first half goal with an equaliser just after the break only for Rhys Oates to net a superb winner with 17 minutes to go. Here, Chris Holloway captures the best of the action. Read the match report HERE. Read Nigel Clough’s views HERE. Read Farrend Rawson’s thoughts HERE

1. Here come the teams

The teams emerge from the tunnel on Saturday.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stirk in charge in midfield

Ryan Stirk crosses the ball to the advancing Oli Hawkins.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Hawkins opens the scoring

A delighted Oli Hawkins celebrates his opening goal.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. McLaughlin on the move

Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin looks for a way past Crawley defender Archie Davies.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield TownCrawley TownRhys OatesNigel Clough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4