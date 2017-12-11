Match gallery: Crawley Town 2 Mansfield Town 0

Mansfield Town’s seven-match unbeaten run in, a run which had taken them into the League Two play-off places, ended in disappointing style at Crawley Town on Saturday.
Goals from substitutes Joe McNerney and Ibrahim Meite were enough for Harry Kewell’s side to consign Steve Evans’ charges to a 2-0 defeat at Evans’ former club.
It dropped Mansfield down to ninth, out the play-off places on goal difference.
