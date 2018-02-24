Match gallery: Mansfield Town 1 Coventry City 1

Mansfield Town let two precious points slip through their fingers after a 1-1 home draw with 10-men rivals Coventry City.

City had Jordan Willis sent off as early as the 14th minute and when the resulting free kick deflected home off Kane Hemmings the Stags were in charge.

But, despite a string of chances, the home side failed to kill off the visitors and paid a big price when Alex MacDonald fouled Jonson Clarke-Harris in the box on 71 minutes and the Coventry striker rocketed home the spot kick.

