MATCH GALLERY: Mansfield Town v Lincoln City - in pictures

David Flitcroft’s first game in charge of the Stags ended in a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Joel Byrom had put Mansfield Town into the lead with his first for the club before ex-Stag Ollie Palmer grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser for the Imps.

Click on the slideshow link above to view the best of the action from photographer Anne Shelley at the One Call Stadium.

RELATED CONTENT

Byrom hoping to win starting place back after maiden Stags goal

New boss Flitcroft impressed with home fans’ backing

MATCH REPORT: Palmer has last laugh as Flitcroft opener ends up in a draw