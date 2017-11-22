MATCH GALLERY: Port Vale 0 Mansfield Town 4

Captain fantastic Zander Diamond scored twice as Mansfield Town extended their unbeaten run to nine games with victory away to Port Vale.

Diamond netted his first moments before half-time with a glancing header, before doubling his and the Stags’ tally after the break.

Kane Hemmings celebrates another goal for Stags in the 4-0 win at Port Vale.



Danny Rose added a third just minutes later with a display of delightful skill, with Kane Hemmings also getting his name on the scoresheet after going one-on-one with Valiants’ goalkeeper Ryan Boot as Town made it three league wins on the trot.

