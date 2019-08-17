MATCH REPORT: Mansfield Town off the mark with fine win at Carlisle United

Mansfield Town picked up their first win of the season with a fine 2-0 win at Carlisle United this afternoon.

Super strikes from Danny Rose and Nicky Maynard did the damage as John Dempster enjoyed his first victory as boss.

The Stags had drawn their opening two league games and continued their unbeaten start with a n excellent win at Brunton Park.

Mansfield named three changes to their starting line-up as Hayden White came in for the suspended Matt Preston with Ryan Sweeney and Willem Tomlinson replacing Otis Khan and CJ Hamilton.

The Stags had to weather an early storm as the hosts came bursting out of the blocks - with shot stopper Conrad Logan making a string of fine saves before the break.

Logan got down to keep out Nathan Thomas early on, before doing well to catch the winger’s deflected strike minutes later.

The third save was the best of the lot as Logan denied Harry McKirdy’s well-struck effort.

Thomas and McKirdy linked well to force a chance for the latter to blast over the bar.

Against the run of play Rose produced a stunning strike to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

Tomlinson found the striker, who powered home a fine volley to notch up his third goal in four games.

And Rose turned provider deep in first-half stoppage time as the Stags doubled their advantage.

Rose flicked the ball on for Maynard, who unleashed a fine strike across the ‘keeper.

On the hour, the Stags saw shouts for a penalty waved away after Sweeney went down inside the box.

The Cumbrians pushed to get themselves in the game, but failed to test Logan.

Mike Jones lashed an effort over for the hosts.

White and Byron Webster were both booked for an off-the-ball clash which resulted in some handbags.

CARLISLE: Collin, Elliott, Webster, Knight-Percival, Iredale, Bridge, Jones, Scougall (Olomo, 71), Thomas (Hope, 79), Loft, McKirdy (Sorensen, 56). Unused subs: Gray, Mellish, Branthwaite, Sagaf.

MANSFIELD: Logan, White, Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon, Bishop (Khan, 89), MacDonald (Smith, 86), Tomlinson, Benning, Rose, Maynard (Hamilton, 72). Unused subs: Stone, Law, Clarke, Sterling-James.

REFEREE: Carl Boyeson.

ATTENDANCE: 4,576 (292 away).