Match-winner Rose: It's a special feeling

Danny Rose basked in the glory of being Mansfield Town's matchwinner once more after his 88th minute header shot down plucky Morecambe 2-1 today.

Rose leapt to head home a perfect Paul Anderson cross at the far post and admitted: “There is no better feeling – last minute, 2-1 at home. That's always an extra special feeling.

“It's good to get the three points to get us back up there with all the other teams involved.

“I don't think we were at our best at all. I thought Morecambe were really good on the day, but people just look at results.”

He continued: “I have had a goal drought and there's been three or four I've not scored in. I just had to keep my head grounded and luckily it came today.”

On the winning goal, he said: “I said to Paul Anderson at the end – what a ball that was. I love those at the back stick where I can get up above the defender.

“It was a huge win as we are now somehow just three points off third which sums up the league.”