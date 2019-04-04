Matty Cash calls on Nottingham Forest to stay positive

Matty Cash wants Nottingham Forest to stay positive as they push for a play-off place.

And Cash feels the fans can play a massive part as Forest head into the final seven Championship games of the season.

He told the club’s official website: “You have got to be positive. There will obviously be people out there who are negative and don’t think we will do it, but we are the ones who can make it happen and the fans are the ones who will help us along the way.

“We have got to be positive as we are so close, there is no point in being negative now. People are saying negative things about our performances but we are picking up points and that is all that you need to do.”

Boss O’Neill praises acadedmy players

Forest visit relegation-threatened Rotherham on Saturday as they look to put back-to-back wins together and keep the pressure on the teams around them in the table.

He said: “It is all to play for. There will be teams that go on a run and teams that don’t go on a run, but we just have to focus on ourselves and pick up as many points as we can.

“We have seven games left and you can look at games against Middlesbrough near the top and Rotherham down the bottom and you can’t say that you will win one game or the other.

“For us, we are just taking it one game at a time. We have seven games left and we just want to try and get as many points on the board as possible.

“It is going to be a tough game on Saturday. We said that at Ipswich and we drew 1-1, obviously they are both down the bottom and these are the tough games that you have to focus on and grind out to the last minute.

“We are all ready for it and hopefully we can go there and do well.”