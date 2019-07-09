‘Meet and greet’ Mansfield Town players at Retford United friendly tonight

Mansfield Town will field mostly U21s in their pre-season friendly at Retford United tonight (7.45).

But there may be a first team face or two involved and the whole first team squad and staff will be in attendance for a ‘meet and greet’ with supporters at 6.30pm.

Stags season ticket holders for the 2019/20 campaign can gain entry to the match for just £1 upon production of their season ticket card at the turnstiles.

For non-season ticket holders, tickets are priced at £3. Prices apply to all ages.