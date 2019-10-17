MEMORY MATCH: Mansfield Town tough out draw in searing October heat at Forest Green

Mansfield Town toughed out an excellent 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers with 10 men in the unseasonal searing heat of October 2011.

Stags man of the match Ross Dyer had given Mansfield the perfect start with a superb finish against his old club after only 18 seconds as Paul Cox’s side chased a fifth away win in a row on their way to the play-offs.

But they failed to capitalise on other chances and a neat one-two saw Kieron Forbes tuck away an equaliser on 43 minutes.

Stags survived another scare soon after before having Anthony Howell sent off just before the break for a crunching challenge that he could have little to argue about.

It left them up against it in 30 degree heat, but the 10 men proved the better side in the second half and had the better chances.

Stags had made two enforced changes from the side the won at Wrexham, as Riley and Kendrick replaced the suspended Futcher and Naylor. The visitors were also without the suspended Briscoe.

The game had barely started when Adam Murray flicked an inch-perfect ball over the top and Dyer volleyed home just inside the left post.

But Rovers levelled and Howell was then shown Stags’ third red card in successive games to leave them up against it.

Instead, Riley and Murray both had shots blocked on the line while Dyer headed against the bar and Matt Green had what looked a certain penalty denied.

Stags have won two of their eight games at the New Lawn in 2010 and 2013 and, overall, have had the best of their meetings, winning 11, and drawing three with four wins for Rovers.