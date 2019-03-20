MEMORY MATCH: Mansfield Town win seven-goal thriller with Crewe Alexandra en route to promotion

Mansfield Town have had some titanic battles against Saturday’s visitors Crewe Alexandra – none more so than in 1991/92.

Chasing promotion by the time the Railwaymen arrived on Tuesday, 31st March, Stags ended a worrying run of four games without a win at such a crucial time with a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Phil Stant netted a brace that night with the other goals coming from Steve Wilkinson (pictured scoring that night) and Wayne Fairclough in front of a crowd of 3,113.

That left just five games to go and Stags then lost 2-1 at Blackpool before nervous wins over Carlisle (2-1) and Halifax (3-2).

A 0-0 draw at Maidstone in the penultimate game left Stags having to beat Rochdale on the last day, which they duly did in front of 5,671 to jump from the old Division Four to the newly-named Division Two!

Mansfield will be hoping for a less nervy finish to this season and bigger crowds than 1992 as they complete their final assault on promotion this time around, starting against Crewe on Saturday.

There was a season when Crewe began to become something of a bogey team, but that looks to have been put to bed now after recent seasons.

In 2002/03, Stags lost all four league and cup encounters with Crewe without scoring a goal and letting in an embarrassing 14.

There was then a 13-year gap before the two clubs met again.

Since then Stags have twice drawn at Crewe and won 3-0 there earlier this season.

At home they beat Crewe 3-0 two season ago but lost another 4-3 thriller at home to them last April as the promotion charge ran out of steam.