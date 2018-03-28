MEMORY MATCH: Stags and Stanley share points in eight-goal thriller

Despite some thrilling clashes down the years, Chad this week is going back just one season for our Memory Match when Stags and struggling Accrington Stanley shared the points in an eight-goal thriller on Tuesday, 14th February 2017.

Stags went into the game in tremendous form, winning six and drawing one of their previous seven games and only conceding a single goal.

But Stanley remain Mansfield’s bogey side and were only denied all three points by a sensational late strike from Yoann Arquin.

Stanley defender Omar Beckles put the visitors in front on seven minutes and when Shay McCartan made it 2-0 on 29 minutes Mansfield were up against it.

Two minutes later Rhys Bennett pulled one back from close range only to see impressive ex-Stag Billy Kee rob Bennett a minute from the break to make it 3-1.

There was still time to end a sensational half with another home goal as Hayden White headed home a Byrom free kick.

Mansfield were level on 64 minutes as Shaq Coulthirst tucked away a penalty. But Accrington quickly struck back through a Kee penalty.

After CJ Hamilton had struck a post, Stags stole a point on 89 minutes as Arquin (pictured) hoisted a fantastic 25-yard finish into the top right corner.

In eight added minutes both sides came close to a winner as players and fans left the stadium exhausted and exhilarated by a game to remember.

Is there a game you would like to see featured in our retro matches?

Simply nominate your match and let us do the rest.

Email sport@chad.co.uk with your suggestions.