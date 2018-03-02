MEMORY MATCH: Stags celebrate first ever win at Stevenage

Like Coventry last weekend, Stevenage are a side that Mansfield Town have rarely played down the years.

With Coventry it was usually as they were in the top divisions.

But this Saturday’s opponents Stevenage had always been in non-League until 2010.

Since then the sides have clashed 11 times with Stags winning six and Stevenage five, the clubs never having drawn a game as yet.

After defeats on their first two visits to Broadhall Way, Stags have won there in the past two seasons.

Our Memory Match photo today sees Stags celebrating one of their two quickfire goals on Tuesday, 29th September 2015 in a 2-0 success – their first ever win there.

Jack Thomas and Ryan Tafazolli both struck in the first four minutes of the second half to clinch the points.

Mansfield’s first trip there back in 2008 saw them lose a five-goal thriller with Gavin Hurren and Aaron O’Connor netting to put Stags in front after trailing before the break to a controversial penalty.

But the home side levelled, a mistake by keeper Paddy Gamble gifted Stevenage a late winner and Stags had Maxime Chanot sent off.