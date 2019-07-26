Middlesbrough want Blackpool defender, Ipswich Town stand firm over interest in midfielder, Jamal Lowe future uncertain as Portsmouth reject Wigan Athletic bid

The latest League One and Two news (26th July 2019).

Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo is set to sign for Belgium outfit side Club Brugge, with a deal ‘as good as complete’. (voetbal24.be)

Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin has not ruled entering contract talks with Sunderland-linked striker John Marquis. (Doncaster Free Press)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett admits he is unsure if Jamal Lowe will remain at the club after Wigan seen a £2.6m bid rejected. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the club will not sell Alan Judge to Queens Park Rangers - unless his valuation is met. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Lambert also confirmed the club have received no bids for Andre Dozzell, despite local rivals Norwich City holding an interest in the player. (TWTD)

Middlesbrough want to sign Blackpool’s Marc Bola after identifying him as their ‘top left-back’ target. (Football Insider)

Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara is close to forcing his way into Darren Ferguson’s plans, despite being transfer-listed earlier this year. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper has insisted he is still in the market for a striker and goalkeeper - with Posh’s Matty Stevens still linked. (Gloucester Live)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has denied Nottingham Forest have bidded for Gavin Whyte, contrary to reports. (Various)

Rangers striker Andy Dallas could be set for a move to Cambridge United after impressing on trial. (Scottish Sun)

Swindon Town are ‘very close’ to signing midfielder Jordan Lyden on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa. (The Sun)

Crawley Town defender David Sesay has emerged as a surprise target for Brentford, Swansea and West Brom. (The Sun)