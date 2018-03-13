Miller must wait as Angol impresses new Stags boss

David Flitcroft believes he can mould young striker Lee Angol into something special.

And Angol is ahead of Peterborough loanee Ricky Miller in the pecking order at the moment for the new Stags manager.

Some fans have been wondering why Miller has not been in the 18 for either game under Flitcroft so far.

But the manager said: “As a coach and a mentor I see in Lee Angol someone I really think I can develop at this club.

“He has the size, his physical stats are decent, his running stats are good when he plays, and the kid needs teaching.

“So I want to put a lot of time into Lee. We’ve also got Spence (Jimmy Spencer), who is another striker.

“You look at the balance of the squad and I pick the subs based on where they might be needed in the game so we have always got defensive cover, midfield options, and the strikers to make an impact.

“At the minute Ricky has not been part of that. Every player knows that when I make a decision, it will purely based on a football reason and at the minute Ricky has not made enough impact on me.”