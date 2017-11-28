Minute’s silence for Stags at Crawley after shock death of Drummy

Crawley Town plan to hold a minute’s silence when Mansfield Town visit on Saturday week in memory of Dermot Drummy after the shock death of their former coach yesterday, aged 56.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Everyone at Crawley Town have been left stunned after we heard from his family that our former head coach Dermot Drummy had died on Monday. “Dermot became head coach in April 2016, a position he held until May 2017.

“During that time Dermot relished the opportunity of managing in the League for the first time. Earlier in his career, he had helped develop players at Arsenal and Chelsea, some of whom have gone on to play for their countries.

“Dermot was very popular among the players and staff at the club and always had time for people. Many of the players he brought to the club last season are still with us and he was always happy to talk to our fans.”

Stags manager Steve Evans is also a former boss at Crawley, where he took them to two promotions, and still has a lot of friends down there.

Evans’ first game as Stags boss was up against Drummy in the 3-1 home win over Crawley last November. But Drummy parted company with Crawley in the week leading up to the return on the final day of last season.