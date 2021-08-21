Mixed afternoon as Mansfield Town two-goal hero Oli Hawkins suffers defeat

Oli Hawkins celebrates his opening goal against Bradford City, Pic Chris Holloway

“I am happy that I got two goals for myself but disappointed they did not contribute to three points,” he said.

“We have to get over this as quickly as we can and look forward to next week.

“I feel like when we took the lead we took our foot off the gas a little bit. We were not at it like we were when we were 1-0 down and 1-1.

“It's something we have to work on. It's still early in the season and we can eradicate the mistakes early.

“It was a great ball in, pinpoint perfect, for the first.

“It's not like me to score volleys with my weaker foot, but I connected with it really well for the second.”

On his new striker partnership with Danny Johnson, he added: “It's not your typical big man, little man. We don't look to go long all the time. We are still a new partnership but I'd like to think there are goals there.