MK Dons pitch will suit Mansfield Town in promotion ‘cup final’, says Stags’ Jacob Mellis

The big pitch at MK Dons will suit Mansfield Town in Saturday’s League Two promotion crunch clash, according to Stags midfielder Jacob Mellis.

The former Chelsea man has played there under boss David Flitcroft when both were at Bury.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis celebrates a goal with Tyler Walker.'(Photo: Andrew Roe)

Mellis, who said the Stags players were positive and looking forward to the showdown, added: “It will suit us. It is a very nice, modern stadium and a big pitch. With the players that we have, fast players who can pass forward and run forward, it is a perfect venue for us.

“It is a cup final game. We are focused in training and everyone is looking forward to it. There is no point in fearing it. We know what we have to do and we are excited.

“It is down to one game. If you had offered that to anyone at the start of the season we would have taken that.

“Obviously the last couple of results have been disappointing, but we will get on the training pitch this week and work hard.”

Mellis took time out from his preparations to praise the form of leading scorer Tyler Walker, who has bagged 22 goals to fire the Stags to the brink of League One while on loan from Nottingham Forest.

“He has been unbelievable from day one, committed to the group, and has got the rewards,” said Mellis.

“He loves scoring goals and works hard for the team. We know if he gets half a chance there is going to be a goal. Every team that wants to get promoted needs a player like that.

“He has got a bit of everything. He can take the ball from midfielders, run with the ball, shoot from outside the box and score goals in the box also.

“For defenders against him it is hard because he can score different types of goals.”

The two have been described as brothers for their closeness off the pitch.

“We talk every day and about football all the time. He is very mature for his age,” added Mellis. “Seeing him do well makes me proud and very happy.”

Mellis, a £1m signing by Chelsea early in his career, said Walker had what it takes to play in the Premier League.

“Definitely (he is good enough to play there). He can kick-on. He is hungry to do that. He has got a good head on his shoulders, he is not arrogant or big headed.”