More clubs join the hunt for Mansfield Town star CJ Hamilton

Mansfield Town have rebuffed more transfer window enquiries for the thrilling CJ Hamilton.

Paceman Hamilton is suddenly hot property this January with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion reported to have been among the early chasers last week and a fee of £750,000 rumoured.

The phone calls have continued this week, but so far the Stags have not had a firm bid and are in no rush to sell a player seen as key to their promotion dream.

“We’ve had more enquires over the last couple of days,” admitted boss David Flitcroft.

“We’ve had another enquiry this morning as to what we are looking to do with him and they’ve been told we’re not looking to sell.

“We believe CJ carries the hopes of what we are trying to do this season. He is a driving influence and we feel the engagement between him and the supporters is a key one.

“We had a board meeting yesterday and the chairman and Carolyn (Radford) were really strong on keeping him.

“We know if it carries on at the level he’s playing at and the level of interest it might be hard - it is potentially a matter of when it might happen.

“We have to continue to try to drive towards the top of the league and we are all hoping CJ stays with us in that time.

“We hope he stays and helps us achieve our dreams and aspirations.”