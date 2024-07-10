Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a busy week for Hucknall Town with new additions to both backroom and playing staff.

Alena Moulton has come in as first team coach, Marcus Verney as physio and John Derrick as kit manager while striker/midfielder Luis Parkes, defender/defensive midfielder Robbie McNicholas, defender Ellis Chambers, forward Jack Oldham, and winger Mykah Skervin joined the new-look squad.

Manager Reece Limbert said: “We recognised at the end of last season that we needed to make some additions to both the playing and non-playing squad.

“We set the ball in motion as soon as the season finished in the search for some off-field additions and I’m delighted to add Alena Moulton, Marcus Verney and John Derrick to our backroom staff. “Alena is a top coach that I’ve known for many years and have worked with in the past.

New first team coach Alena Moulton with Hucknall Town manager Reece Limbert.

“She’s extremely well qualified and has a plethora of coaching experience. It was a no-brainer to add her to the team.”

Physio Jesika Verdi had to leave at the end of the season to pursue other opportunities, having been an important part of the first team set-up and Limbert said: “With Jesika sadly leaving us in August to continue her studies, it was important we moved quickly to add Marcus to our medical department.

“He too comes with vast experience in the sports therapy and physio departments and we are very happy we have this area of squad preparation now well covered.”

A new role for the club in recent years is also filled by way of John Derek.

“John joins us as our kit manager and in another role at the club and he will offer much needed support to us and the club going forwards in match day preparation of the squad,” added Limbert.”

The manager has also been hard at work looking to strengthen the squad for what will be a challenging season ahead.

“Recruitment is always a challenge, especially in the off-season,” he said.

“We highlighted the areas where we needed to be better and we’re confident that the signings so far will provide much needed improvements and depth to the existing squad.

“When I knew Robbie McNicholas might be available, we had to jump at the chance.

“He can play multiple positions and with a playing history at Step 3 and Step 4, it was an easy decision to bring him in. I’m delighted to have him with us.

“And Ellis Chambers is a player that I’ve worked with before. He’s comfortable playing across several defensive positions and has excelled in pre-season so far.

“Jack Oldham is a player we’ve targeted for a long time and we know how good he can be in the final third.

“He will certainly add flair, goals and directness to our attack and Mykah Skervin has only recently been with us but in both friendlies last week showed what he can do on and offer the ball. He is fast, direct and exciting on the ball.”

Hucknall won 5-1 on Tuesday in their latest friendly against Southwell City at Joseph Whitaker School and Limbert said: “It’s been a positive start to pre-season with some good individual performances.

“We’ve been much better in the final third which was an area we needed to be better at.

“The new players have integrated well amongst the existing squad and we need to continue our strong start to pre-season in our upcoming games to help build momentum for the season which starts in three weeks.”

This Saturday Hucknall are away at Hinkley before hosting Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday.