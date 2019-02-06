More tickets as Mansfield Town army swells to over 4,000 for Notts County trip

Mansfield Town’s huge army of fans heading for the derby game at Notts County will be increased after the club were given even more tickets for the clash on Saturday, 16th February (1pm).

Stags had sold their initial allocation of 3,954 tickets but have now been allocated another 328 tickets which are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis from this morning.

Fans can buy a maximum of five tickets per person

These tickets will not be sold online, so telephone lines are expected to be busy during the time of sales.

This is an all-ticket fixture and tickets will not be available to purchase on the day of the game at Meadow Lane.

Ticket prices are: Adults £20, Senior (65+) £14, Young adult (18-21) £14, U18 £7, U16 £5, and with accompanying adult, U12 £1

U7 free.

Tickets can be purchased from visiting our ticket office on Quarry Lane, or by calling 01623 482482 (option 1), but phone lines are expected to be extremely busy.

Mansfield Town have also been issued with the following statement from Notts County Football Club:

“There will be strictly no tickets available to buy on the day. Please do not travel to the match without one.

“Any Mansfield Town supporters found to be in home areas will be ejected from the stadium without refund and will not under any circumstances be relocated to the away supporters’ section.”