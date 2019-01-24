My best ever comeback was statement of intent to the league says Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce

Mansfield Town captain Krystian Pearce said last weekend’s stirring win at promotion rivals Colchester United was one of the best fightbacks he has ever been involved in during his career.

Stags were 2-0 down at the break, but hit back hard to win 3-2 and spark wild scenes of celebration at the end for a result that Pearce felt sent out a statement of intent to the rest of the division.

“I think that has to be up there with the best comeback I have been involved in,” said Pearce.

“Obviously it was disappointing going 2-0 down but the boys showed a lot of character to come back and get the three points.

“Our decision-making as a unit wasn’t right in the first half and we got punished with a couple of poor goals.

“We pride ourselves on clean sheets so we were very disappointed to concede two.

“But we knew it was one of our biggest games of the season so the importance of the game helped to spur us on to the win.”

Pearce added: “It’s been a good season so far and I think this is the season when we finally get over the line, so every point matters and to get three is massive.

“Colchester are a good side who will be up there at the end of the season, so it was important we sent out a statement to the rest of the league that we’re here to stay.

“Since I have been here our away record has let us down at times. So I know how important it is to go to places like Colchester and get three points.

“We are hard to beat at home and away this season.”

Overall the big centre half has been happy with his form and delighted to skipper the side.

He said: “As captain I try to lead by example and I have been happy with my form. It’s been a big honour to be club captain.

“I still think I could be better in a few games. But I am always critical of myself. I think there is still more to come.”