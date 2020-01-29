Nat's the way to do it! Watson grabs late winner for Basford United

Basford United moved to within two points of Northern Premier League leaders South Shields after a 2-1 win over struggling Atherton Collieries on Saturday afternoon.

Atherton took the lead on their first-ever visit to Greenwich Avenue thanks to Caine Noble's deflected effort.

Matt Thornhill equalised just before halftime and Nat Watson secured all three points with his 87th minute strike.

The game started with very little action of note, with neither keeper being called into action.

Atherton had an early effort blocked before James Reid's free kick deflected off the wall to Lewis Carr, but his effort was blocked.

Just after the half-hour mark, the game saw its first moment of quality. Noble bursting into space on the edge of the box and firing a shot at goal, only for it to take a deflection which wrong-footed Kieran Preston and handed the visitors the lead.

There was almost an instant response from Basford when Jack Thomas saw his fantastic curling effort hit the crossbar with Patrick Wharton well beaten.

Shortly before halftime, Basford drew level as a good passing move set Thornhill up to slot home from six yards.

Basford kept the pressure up in the second half with substitute Watson and Ash Worsfold both going close, denied only by Wharton's heroics.

As the game came to a close, the home side's pressure paid off.

Callum Chettle sent a long ball over the top for Rev James to chase. James took the ball around the Atherton captain Dan Lafferty and drew Wharton away from his goal before cutting it back to Watson, who smashed the ball home to claim a vital three points for Basford.

Basford travel to face Witton Albion on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Albion have not won in the league in over a month and did not play on Saturday as their game away at Stalybridge Celtic was postponed.

Their last win came in late January when they beat South Shields 2-1 away from home, but since then, a draw against bottom side Stafford Rangers was sandwiched between defeats to Basford and struggling Ashton United.