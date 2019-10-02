Nat Watson leveller earns Basford United a point at Scarborough Athletic

Basford United picked up a well-earned point in a 1-1 NPL Premier Division draw away at Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night.

James Walshaw opened the scoring for the home side in the 28th minute with a cultured finish into the bottom corner of Kieran Preston’s goal.

Basford responded well and took control of the game, and Courey Grantham found himself behind the Scarborough defensive line multiple times. But the home side defended heroically to keep him out.

However, Nat Watson finally equalised for Basford in the 72nd minute with a similar finish to that of Walshaw.

Watson met a lofted cross, heading it back across goal and into the bottom corner of Tommy Taylor’s goal.

Scarborough had chances despite being on the back foot but, like Basford, they could not find a winning goal.

Now sitting in fifth place, Basford’s next game is against Gainsborough Trinity at Greenwich Avenue on Saturday (3pm).