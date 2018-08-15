Nearly 1,500 Mansfield Town supporters watch their team stuff Accrington Stanley - fans’ gallery

Close to 1,500 Mansfield Town fans were at the One Call Stadium on Tuesday night to witness the Stags beat Accrington Stanley 6-1 in the Carabao Cup first round tie.

Tyler Walker was the star of the show, bagging a first half hat-trick, as David Flitcroft’s side advanced into the next round of the competition in some style.

