Nervous Basford United clinging on to promotion play-off spot

Nervous Basford United are clinging on to a place in the promotion play-offs zone after a third consecutive home defeat.

Basford went down 1-0 to Scarborough Athletic, who are now one of a cluster of teams creeping up on fourth-placed Basford in the Premier Division of the BetVictor Northern Premier League.

In front of a crowd of 501 at Greenwich Avenue, a much-changed side suffered a deserved defeat, leaving them desperate to turn things around away to fellow promotion contenders Nantwich Town on Tuesday night. That fixture was due to be followed by another journey on the road on Saturday, this time to struggling Buxton.

The only goal of last weekend’s match came in the 24th minute when Scarborough’s possession paid off. Keiran Glynn found space to drive a low shot at goal and although ‘keeper Kieran Preston saved it well, he could only parry the ball into the path of striker James Walshaw, who tapped into an empty net.

Basford tried hard to bounce back in the second half and their pressure almost paid off when James Reid’s free-kick from 25 yards left the goalie stranded but could only find the side-netting.

However, the visitors always looked the more dangerous side, and they would have added more goals but for some fine saves by Preston.

BASFORD LINE-UP – Preston. Bateman, Wilson, Thomas, Gascoigne, Galinski, Goodson, Chettle, James, Watson (Worsfold), Reid.