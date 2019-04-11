New blow as Mansfield Town lose Ben Turner with calf injury

Mansfield Town have been hit by yet another injury with centre half Ben Turner ruled out for up to a fortnight.

Turner limped off at half-time in the home win over Cambridge United last weekend and manager David Flitcroft said: “Ben came off with a suspected calf problem.

“It is a strain and there is a slight tear there. He will probably be out between 10 and 14 days.

“He felt as though it could go and, on testing, the specialist has given us that. He will be out on Saturday and we will work on him round the clock to make sure he is ready for when we need him.”

Other than the long-term injuries, the only other new absentee from the squad for the weekend is young midfielder Alistair Smith.

“Alistair has got some sort of allergy we are looking into at the minute,” said Flitcroft.

“Until we know what it is, we will keep him away from the first team in case it’s contagious.

“Other than that it’s just a case of managing the players’ workloads and making sure we don’t pick any short-term injuries up.”