New boss Flitcroft desperate for Stevenage game to go ahead

Despite only joining the club two days before, new Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft is desperate to see Saturday’s trip to Stevenage beat the weather and go ahead.

Coming into a strange club with different players, the ex-Swindon manager could have been forgiven for hoping the game was postponed after a week of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

However, Flitcroft was adamant: “I want the game on. Our team is in incredible form.

“It’s another three points we can go and get and go and fight hard for.

“There’s no better way to start any tenure than games.”

Stags have 12 games left and a massive month ahead for their promotion hopes.

“This month has been building,” said Flitcroft.

“You could see that. It’s not just happened. The Mansfield fans are desperate for it – that’s what I am seeing and feeling.

“Wanting to earn a place outside this league, everyone is fighting to try to have that opportunity. That’s a pressure and that’s why I’ve come to the football club.

“I got promoted with Bury in my second season and there is no better feeling.

“It’s not about financial reward. It’s about memory reward. That’s what I want to try to give the fans, the chairman, and Carolyn.”

On his expectations for Stevenage, he said: “I am expecting what you always get in League Two – honest and sincerity. You’ve seen results jump around.

“I am coming into a fantastic squad here who are on a great roll. We’ll be concentrating on what we do and our strengths.

“I will be looking at that over the next two days and preparing the team for if the game is on.

“That’s why it’s so important to get a session today somewhere.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday. Stevenage is a difficult place but there are many difficult places in League Two. We respect every opponent and every single club we go to.

“We’ll make sure the players are ready and prepared if the game is on.”

Flitcroft was looking forward to meeting his new players and finding how out to get the best out of them.

“When you look at the squad – the depth of it is really going to be key for the run-in,” he said.

“There are some top technical players at this football club and the team scores goals.

“Its structure is good. That had happened over a period of time.

“We will be tweaking that. But we have a situation here that we’re coming into a club that’s thriving on and off the pitch and you don’t often get that opportunity. I respect that.”

He added: “I need to find out what makes the players tick. What makes them feel good? How they want to express themselves. The discipline and self-control they’ve got.

“I am looking forward to getting on the grass. That is my office. That’s where I want to do my work and express myself.

“I can’t wait to get started with this group. It’s an exciting time for me and Ben.”