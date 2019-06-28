New boy Aidan Stone will blossom as he learns from Mansfield Town keeper duo says boss John Dempster

John Dempster believes new Mansfield Town goalkeeper Aidan Stone will blossom as he works alongside the experienced duo of Conrad Logan and Bobby Olejnik.

Formerly on Burnley’s books, Stone, 20, arrived at the club this week to cover for the injured Olejnik, who will miss the start of the campaign with his knee injury, and offer further competition down the line.

“He is a good, young goalkeeper with good, natural attributes that have been developed at Burnley, who have an outstanding record of developing young goalkeepers,” said manager Dempster.

“It’s an area we needed to cover because of the injury to Bobby last season. So we will now have cover there for the early part of next season.

“But I think it would have been a waste not to have had a young goalkeeper in and around the likes of Conrad and Bobby as they are both outstanding senior pros that a young keeper can only learn from.

“Now we have also brought Ian Pledger back into the fold as goalkeeping coach, I think Aidan will come on leaps and bounds.”

Dempster added: “Bobby is recovering well from his injury and we are looking forward to having him back from around September.

“Aidan is a young pro, but if develops at the rate we’re hoping he will he will certainly be in contention for that number one jersey.

“He’s a good physical size, he’s local, he’s actually decent with his feet as well. Burnley have developed him well in that department. So his distribution is good. And he’s a good shot-stopper.

“It helps he is the physical size he is. Her shook my hand the other day and he dwarfed my hand. So hopefully he’ll keep them out the net.”

On Olejnik’s return from a serious knee injury, Dempster said: “I think we are probably looking at September time for Bobby.

“It was a serious injury so we want to make sure it’s right.”