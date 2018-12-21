New date set for Forest Green Rovers v Mansfield Town . . , and ticket prices have been slashed

Forest Green Rovers have cut ticket prices for their rearranged match with Mansfield Town.

The original contest got underway last Saturday but was abandoned at half-time because of a waterlogged pitch.

The rearranged match will nw take place on Tue 29th January with tickets priced £10 for seating and £5 for standing.

Under 16s are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be bought in advance by visiting Rovers’ website www.fgr.co.uk, by calling their ticket hotline on 0333 123 1889 or by paying on the night from the Forest Green Rovers’ ticket office.