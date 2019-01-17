New Mansfield Town keeper Jordan Smith surprised to be thrown straight in ahead of Conrad Logan

Jordan Smith admitted he was surprised to go straight into the Mansfield Town side when he joined on loan from Forest last week.

But he said he had every respect for Conrad Logan and knew he was ready to win his place back if Smith slips up.

“I was a little bit surprised to get in straight away,” said Smith.

“I had come for first team football, but I said when I first arrived I thought there would be a bit of work involved to dislodge Conrad Logan from the team.

“I saw he’d played the last few and played really well. I have massive respect for him.

“But the manager has been fantastic with me. I don’t think it was an easy decision or taken lightly.”

Smith recalled how boss David Flitcroft dealt with the change.

“He pulled us in on our first morning together and spoke to us to give his reasoning behind it which I thought was fantastic and the best way to go about it,” said Smith.

“Hopefully my performances so far have affirmed his decision was a good one.

“But I got on with Conrad straight away and we have had some good conversations. He is a really good person and there is a mutual respect.

“Some of his work on the training ground is magnificent and I think he can feel a bit hard done by not keeping his place.

“But that’s the world we live in and only one can play. I can’t rest on my laurels as I know for a fact that he is keeping his high standards. If I slip up and make mistakes he will be there to pick up the pieces.” Smith knows how hard it can be as a keeper to lose your place after his disappointment at Forest after playing well at Championship level.

“It was very difficult for me at Forest,” he said. “That was one of the reasons why this was easier for me to come into an environment and understand how Conrad was going to take it. I felt exactly the same.

“I think I played 44 consecutive league games and then all of a sudden I got dropped and then very quickly became the third choice goalkeeper.

“But that’s football. It’s a business environment and decisions are made above you that you have to deal with and accept. We are paid to be professional about it.

“This opportunity has presented itself and I fully intend to take it with both hands.”